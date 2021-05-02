Rain is moving through our area now, but the chance for storms climbs Monday and Tuesday. Some of those storms could be severe, so let's look at why, what threats they will bring, and when storms will be the strongest.
MONDAY
Monday will start with scattered rain and storms. That means it will rain at your house for several minutes, you will get a little bit of a break, then it will start to rain again. By late morning/early afternoon, the rain will start to thin out.
The main storm threat for Monday comes very late Monday/very early Tuesday - right around midnight. Energy from the day will build up under a cap, like a lid on a boiling pot of water. If the storms can grow strong enough, they will break through that cap and produce severe weather. If they can't get strong enough to break the cap, the threat of severe storms is much lower.
Don't let the idea that "if it rains all day, it can't storm" get stuck in your head. That's not true. Of course if we saw sunshine all morning, we would have even more storm energy at play here, but we have plenty to work with as it. CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy - a.k.a. gasoline for thunderstorms) is still pretty high even after sunset Monday.
High CAPE and a cellular storm structure supports a higher threat of large hail. That's not something we see a lot around here, so make sure you pay attention for that possibility late Monday. Bring your car in the garage if you have one and bring your pets inside or make sure they have a sturdy shelter.
At the top of the atmosphere where we look at weather, we find the jet stream. Think of this as the level where planes fly at cruising altitude. On Monday there's not a lot to find here. It does look like there's a shortwave disturbance near central Illinois in the image below, but the wind isn't strong anywhere near us. This shows us Monday's bad weather is driven by the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Then we look at the low level jet which is slightly less than a mile above our heads. Here we get a much better picture of what's going on. It's important to note that nature wants everything to be smooth and equal. Wavy, bendy lines to not occur when the weather is calm, so the bent lines just west of our area should catch your attention. That's a trough that will swing through our area, and it's probably the main driver in Monday's threat of strong storms. You will also notice the wind is slightly stronger over our area which adds a little bit of extra energy to the mix.
By looking at how the wind is moving at the different levels of the atmosphere, here at the surface, and the likely structure of these storms, we an see that tornadoes are possible with this round of active weather. Dozens of large, destructive tornadoes don't look like the main threat here, but a few isolated tornadoes are possible.
I (Hannah) would not be surprised if an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) is added for Monday. Right now our entire area is covered by a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5). The exact placement is tough to predict, but it seems unlikely that Enhanced upgrade would include all of our WDRB communities. If it includes any, the farthest west spots would be the most likely.
TUESDAY
Even though that first round comes through really early Tuesday morning, that's not your only chance of strong storms on Tuesday. Another round will move through later in the day. Right now only our far southern communities are included in the Slight Risk of severe storms on Tuesday. I would expect that to be nudged a little farther north in the next few updates, though.
It's pretty easy to see why Tuesday is different when you look at those same levels and factors we looked at on Monday. The biggest difference is found in the jet stream.
A strong jet streak develops right over our region. This provides a lot of energy and wind support that doesn't exist in the upper level for Monday's storms. The wind is also stronger in the low level jet compared to Monday.
Compared to Monday, Tuesday's storm energy is only about half as strong, but it's not zero.
With lower CAPE and higher shear (wind changing speed and direction with height), the storm threat Tuesday is very different than Monday. Large hail isn't as much of a concern, but damaging wind gusts are more likely. Tuesday's storms would more likely form up as a line than as individual cells.
On Tuesday, especially earlier in the day, we still need to be on guard for isolated tornadoes. With a wind profile like this, they are possible but not a guarantee.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight at 10 for updated timing and to see how all of these threats come together as these storms pass through. Then join Jude Redfield Monday morning from 5-9 as he tracks the incoming rain and updates you on the chances for severe weather later in the day.