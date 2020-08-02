Sunday brought most of us a needed break from the rain and miserable humidity, but that break will be short-lived. A stronger cold front will push through our area Monday bringing a better chance of rain and storms.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday morning, but this is not a high chance of rain. Those will be most likely northwest of our WDRB communities.
By afternoon we will start to see more storms flare up in our area. 2 PM - 8 PM is the best chance for you to see rain. These will bring quick heavy downpours before they move past you. While we have about 1000-2000 J/kg CAPE during peak storm time, the wind profile doesn't support widespread severe weather.
Up to 1" of rain will be possible, but most of you will see less than half an inch as these showers and storms roll through. While a few more showers are possible Tuesday, we will dry out by the middle of this week.
This cold front is doing more than just bring us rain. It's also bringing cooler, less humid air, and it's keeping Tropical Storm Isaias away from our area. Think of the cold front like a wall blocking the tropical storm from moving any farther west.