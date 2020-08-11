A batch of storms moved through Kentuckiana late Monday night, but they were breaking apart when they got here. That same batch of storms did incredible damage, created incredibly powerful wind gusts, and spawned several tornado warnings as it moved from South Dakota toward our area. 

Tuesday morning the Storm Prediction Center announced this batch of storms will in fact be ruled a derecho. A derecho is a complex of storms that packs incredibly powerful wind, but there are very specific qualifications that have to be met for a system of storms to be classified this way. "By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho," according to the National Weather Service. The tweet below is a composite of radar from the entire event, but it shows a great representation of just how far this thing spread. 

Much like a tornado when we can't tell you in the moment what EF ranking the tornado is, a derecho cannot be determined in the moment. You have to wait until the derecho is over (usually) to see if those requirements were satisfied. This particular derecho completely exceeded the required qualifications. The tweet below shows just a few of the wind gusts measured in Iowa Monday; central Iowa saw some of the strongest wind in this derecho. 

Pictures like the one below showing objects thrown so hard into the side of a house that they stick there are all over Twitter today. Think about how strong the wind has to be to pick this up and stick it through the side of this house. 

It is not uncommon to get reported tornadoes in a derecho as well. We may have seen one in our area Monday night, but this is not enough evidence to say for sure. The damage caused by this part of the storm will officially be ruled as done by "straight-line wind."

