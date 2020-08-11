A batch of storms moved through Kentuckiana late Monday night, but they were breaking apart when they got here. That same batch of storms did incredible damage, created incredibly powerful wind gusts, and spawned several tornado warnings as it moved from South Dakota toward our area.
An intense derecho moved from far southeast South Dakota into Ohio yesterday (8/10/20). This derecho traveled approximately 770 miles in 14 hours and produced widespread damaging wind gusts, including numerous wind gusts over 74 mph (65 kt) & several over 90 mph in central Iowa. pic.twitter.com/a8jJdEB59h— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 11, 2020
Tuesday morning the Storm Prediction Center announced this batch of storms will in fact be ruled a derecho. A derecho is a complex of storms that packs incredibly powerful wind, but there are very specific qualifications that have to be met for a system of storms to be classified this way. "By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho," according to the National Weather Service. The tweet below is a composite of radar from the entire event, but it shows a great representation of just how far this thing spread.
Another way to visualize yesterday's derecho is by stitching together hourly reflectivity mosaics into a composite. This highlights its long swath of damage, merger with another cluster of thunderstorms in MO, and eventual decay. pic.twitter.com/kXnKRzX47W— Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 11, 2020
Much like a tornado when we can't tell you in the moment what EF ranking the tornado is, a derecho cannot be determined in the moment. You have to wait until the derecho is over (usually) to see if those requirements were satisfied. This particular derecho completely exceeded the required qualifications. The tweet below shows just a few of the wind gusts measured in Iowa Monday; central Iowa saw some of the strongest wind in this derecho.
Some remarkable wind gust reports from Iowa earlier today pic.twitter.com/u1G3ZamaxJ— John Kassell (@JPKassell) August 11, 2020
Pictures like the one below showing objects thrown so hard into the side of a house that they stick there are all over Twitter today. Think about how strong the wind has to be to pick this up and stick it through the side of this house.
More CRAZY pictures coming in from yesterday. If Jason Mikkelsen wants to use his patio chair, he may have to do some creative gymnastics#iawx #Iowa #derecho #ames #severe #storms #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/1wCjUwouzk— Jason Sydejko KCCI (@JSydejkoKCCI) August 11, 2020
It is not uncommon to get reported tornadoes in a derecho as well. We may have seen one in our area Monday night, but this is not enough evidence to say for sure. The damage caused by this part of the storm will officially be ruled as done by "straight-line wind."
This video was sent to me by Lisa Batman from Lawrence county, IN. The video was shot near 8:30 pm about 3 miles from East 50, near Shawswick school. There was some rotation on radar at the time. pic.twitter.com/yxmAR11Dt7— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) August 11, 2020