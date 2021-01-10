Monday is a tricky day to forecast with two different chances for two separate areas to see snow flurries. Flurries alone aren't a big deal, but don't forget about the cold air we are dealing with right now. Any moisture that settles on the road could cause slick spots with temperatures in the 20s Monday morning.
ROUND 1
A low pressure center dropped snow in Texas today and has the Deep South on high alert for winter weather by Monday. While that system is not headed our way, it will spin just enough moisture far enough north that we need to keep an eye out for some flurries.
The first batch of possible snow comes early Monday morning. The white shading in the map above (as opposed to purple colors) means this is very light snow or flurries. That is most likely around the river and east of I-65. This is not a major snow storm; there's not much moisture in this at all.
At this point the air temperature will be in the middle and upper 20s and the pavement temperature will not be much warmer than that. Again, this is not a chance for heavy snow, but if you notice snowflakes flying as you step out the door or that the pavement looks wet, pay extra attention for slick spots on your drive.
ROUND 2
That first round is from moisture is kind of extending out ahead of the system itself. As the low passes south of us Monday afternoon, our southern communities (near the Tennessee border) may see some additional light snow showers.
Like that first round, there's not much moisture here. Plus this second round is going to struggle to reach this far north. As we get later in the afternoon Monday, drier air is moving into our region which will try to block any of those showers from reaching our southern communities. At this point temperatures will be in the middle 30s, so we still want to be vigilant for slick spots on the road if you see any of these snowflakes flying.
LATER IN THE WEEK
A MUCH better chance of winter weather moves in at the end of this week. This system is still almost a week away, so keep checking back for updates this week about what this system may bring us. Right now the only part of this that's sure is that it will bring much colder air.