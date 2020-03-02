After the rain and weaker thunderstorms we saw Monday morning, more storms are possible late in the evening. Since the rain stopped fairly early in the day, that gave time for the clouds to break and the air to dry out a bit. That also helped temperatures climb, so you partly have the rain this morning to thank for the storms tonight.
SETUP
A cold front will pass through our area with a center of low pressure. That Low is the factor to pay attention to as we walk through this forecast.
During the day Monday, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the best chance of severe weather a bit farther north. It now comes right up to our doorstep, but at this point does not include our WDRB communities. The threats we will likely see here are stronger wind gusts, hail, and lightning.
Let's use a top-down approach to diagnose the atmosphere for these potential threats and the severity of the storms tonight. Then we will talk more about the timing of the strongest storms.
In the top levels of the atmosphere where we look for weather, there is a straight jet streak positioned just south of our area tonight. That jet streak is the smaller area of stronger wind located within the overall flow pattern of the jet stream. Our positioning relative to this jet streak creates divergence aloft which leads to convergence at the surface and rising air through the column.
Interestingly, our area is will actually be in that jet streak Tuesday evening when wind speeds are even stronger! Expect breezy conditions to continue through the day Tuesday.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere, we look at vorticity. This measures how the air is rotating. Late tonight and early Tuesday there is an area of positive vorticity (warmer colors) above us surrounded by areas of negative vorticity (cooler colors). That means there will be rising motion in the atmosphere and some spin, too.
The low level jet shows a similar pattern to what we noticed in the jet stream above. The strongest wind is positioned south of here where the storms are likely to be strongest.
Now let's look at the surface. The numbers above are CAPE, a measure of how much energy the storms have to fuel them. Temperature and moisture (dewpoint) are both included in the calculations of CAPE (in addition to a few other things). These numbers are not impressive, but they are just enough to get some stronger storms. We also have good wind energy and shear as seen in the analysis above.
TIMING
Storms will start popping shortly, but the strongest storms will come together after the sun goes down. The strongest storms will likely move through our area around 11PM - 1 AM.
The wind will pick up, heavy rain will fall, and thunder and lightning will occur. Wind gusts will climb to roughly 40 mph with some isolated stronger gusts, and hail is also possible from these storms. Much of the energy producing these storms is elevated (as opposed to right here on the ground) which makes hail more of a threat from these storms than just a regular old thunderstorm. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but is more likely southwest of our area.
Make sure you tune in to WDRB News at 10 and 11 tonight. Marc and Rick will have updates for you as those storms start to approach our area.
This is NOT like the set up on March 2, 2012.