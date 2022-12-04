Monday brings the start of a rainy week for our area. To be clear from the beginning, it will not rain all day every day this week at your house. We are expecting off and on rounds of showers through most of the next week, so let's focus in on Monday.
You will notice more clouds filling in across the sky during the morning, and the air will start to feel more humid. Light sprinkles will start to show up on radar by the early afternoon. This means most of you won't see rain during the daylight hours Monday.
Overnight more rain will spread across the map with a few heavier showers, too. By Tuesday morning the stationary cold front enters the picture. This approaches us as a cold front, but then doesn't move much after it arrives (more on that below).
This means Monday's rain totals will not be impressive - think hundredths of an inch of rain, not more. There should be plenty more on the way later in the week, though.
Monday is just the beginning of the rounds of rain we expect this week. That stationary cold front will stay near our area trough the middle of the week. Then the next low pressure center lines up to approach us Thursday and Friday bringing more rain. We need the rain to help break the drought, but this is going to be a bit of a gloomy, soggy week.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see when the heaviest rain rolls through our area and how much will be possible.