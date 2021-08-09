WOO HOO! We've finally got some rain in the area! After 22 days of seeing only 0.01" of rain, our area is getting some much needed rainfall. Some areas this morning and this afternoon already seeing over 0.75"-1" of rain. These showers and storms will continue to taper off over the next few hours and into the evening, but there are more smaller rain chances on the way later this week.
This Afternoon and Evening
A few showers and storms will be possible into the mid to late afternoon as the atmosphere tries to heat up and attempts to destabilize a bit more. Luckily for us, the widespread rain from this morning and early afternoon will keep destabilization to a minimum.
Still as the atmosphere heats up, a few of these storms could get a little strong and produce some localized heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.
We should begin to dry out around dinner time with a few straggling showers left behind heading into the evening and overnight hours tonight.
Tuesday
We have another rain chance heading into Tuesday. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible all day, starting mid morning. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of our area under a Slight risk for organized severe weather heading into Tuesday.
These will be much more hit or miss than today's storms, but can still put down some decent rain totals for communities that end up getting caught under these downpours.
Expect more scattered showers and storms heading into Wednesday, especially Wednesday morning while heading out of the house to work.
When we look at the energy that could be available for storms Tuesday, there is a decent amount that could help storms approaching from the North last into possible our far Northern Indiana counties in the viewing area.
While these are decent amounts of instability available, wind shear will be lacking and will hold back this system from becoming a widespread severe threat.
If a few storms can sustain themselves, we could see some strong gusty winds with the strongest storms, but that's about it.
Rain Totals
With constant, but not entirely huge rain chances over the next couple of days, rain totals will be pretty spread out across the board depending on who sees the heaviest rain over the next couple of days. The general model consensus is anywhere between 0.75-1.75" of rain by the time we do get to Wednesday.
More heat and humidity continue to wreak havoc on us over the next couple days. Highs climbing back into the low to mid 90s through Friday is looking increasingly likely with heat index values approaching the triple digits once again.