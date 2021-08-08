At this point we are all begging for some rainfall and our lawns and flowerbeds sure are too. Over the past three weeks, we've only seen 0.01" of rain at the Louisville Airport after starting off July well above average for rainfall. By the end of August, we should end around 3.7" of rain, but will we make it there?
We finally have some rain chances this week, although the chances still aren't very high, nor will they end up producing a lot of rainfall.
The rest of this afternoon will remain dry as high clouds build in from our next rain maker in the midwest, but temperatures will still climb into the low 90s once again with high humidity.
Monday
Monday will bring showers and a few storms weakening through our area. Coverage will not be very widespread and not everyone will see rainfall, but some communities will be on the lucky side.
By the morning rush around 8am the Advancetrak shows a band of storms approaching our Western communities, providing heavy rainfall at times, but not for very long.
These showers and storms continue to weaken as they progress through the area, becoming more light as they cross East of I-65.
A few scattered storms will be left behind during the afternoon, but will be very hit or miss as the atmosphere provides heat for the buildup of a couple more storms.
Rain Totals
We don't just need it to rain, but we could use a good amount of it. Unfortunately, for those that do see rain tomorrow, it will not amount to a whole lot. The NAM model is showing only around 0/25"-0.5" of rain, and some likely will not see any at all, depending on where exactly the rain ends up.
How strong will these storms be? Let's take a dive into some of the science.
Instability, or fuel for storms will be limited at the time this band is moving through, but still is showing over 1,000 J*Kg in some communities.
This will help keep these storms going and billowing upward, but the greatest instability comes with the heat of the day after the main band of storms has already passed.
That being said we can expect a few pop-up thunderstorms to occur after the main band has moved through during the afternoon, but remaining very hit or miss.
Along with fuel you need wind energy, or shear in the atmosphere to help further enhance these storms and allow them to grow stronger. There will be a little bit of shear when these storms are moving through, but not an exceptional amount. Therefore, we could expect a couple of these storms to produce localized heavy rainfall and some gusty winds at times.
Remember, not everyone will see rain as these storms are not widespread.
Kim Stevens will be on air tonight with the updated forecast and potential timing of these showers and storms.