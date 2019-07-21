As a cold front moves through Monday, it brings our last chance of rain and thunderstorms for a while. After the cold front passes, the air will be cooler and drier, but as it moves through it brings a chance for thunderstorms.
The timing of the passage of this front is critical to this forecast. If the front passes a few hours early, the atmosphere hasn't destabilized enough for a great storm chance. If it passes a few hours later, destabilization has happened across more of the area, so storms will be possible farther north. With that said, the forecast presented here is what we expect to happen.
Like Sunday scattered storms will start to pop up around 1-2 PM Monday. The cold front will pass through our area around that same time. You will only see storms ahead of the front; once it passes you, it cuts off your chance for thunderstorms. Since it will start to move through our area before many storms have the chance to pop up, most of our Indiana communities should miss out on a lot of the rain.
Kentucky will see more of the storm activity since the front won't get to you quite as early in the afternoon. More storms will bubble up, and the front can help enhance that development as it gets closer.
CAPE will be highest in our southern counties where the stronger storms are possible later into the evening. Positive vorticity advection in the middle levels of the atmosphere also feeds this chance for stronger thunderstorms in our region by creating rising motion in the atmosphere.
While there will be ample energy for storm production, there's not much wind support. It will be tough to get severe criteria wind gusts out of many of these storms. The only notable topic in terms of wind is the shift in the jet stream from Sunday to Tuesday. Sunday it is a nearly zonal flow (straight across left to right) far north of us, but by Tuesday (shown below) there's a significant trough digging in right over us. That shift in the pattern does give us a little bit of extra help to strengthen Monday storms, but we lack speed at this level.
Jude will be on WDRB in the Morning from 5-9 AM Monday to share additional updates with you and continue tracking these storms as the cold front moves closer.