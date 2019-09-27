Burn bans are in effect for most of our counties in Kentuckiana. Today and tomorrow are also going to be breezy which elevates fire danger. According to the United States Forest Service, wildfire danger is moderate to high throughout the drought region.
Even if your county is not included on this map, heed the warnings anyway. For example, Nelson County is not included in the burn ban, but there was bush fire there today.
"Large" brush fire burning near Deatsville Road, Deatsville Loop Road and Kentucky 245 in western Nelson County. Portions now under control. No one hurt, per dispatch. Sheriff's dept. photo from Facebook. Google Maps/TRIMARC. pic.twitter.com/ukE1527enu— Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) September 27, 2019
The public should always check with local officials before attempting any outside burning. You may be liable for any damages or suppression costs of any wildfire started.
Most of September has had virtually no rain. September 2019 could go down, not only as the driest September ever, but as the DRIEST MONTH EVER. Over the last 30 days, less than a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in many locations around Kentuckiana. In KY, 86% of topsoil was very short of moisture, along with 78% of subsoil moisture. Moisture levels in corn and soybeans are extremely low. Pasture and hay conditions are deteriorating.
Additionally, temperatures have been above normal in September with several 90 degree days. September will likely end up as the hottest September on record. All-time record highs for the month of October may be in jeopardy as well.
It is looking likely that most of fall will end up with above average temperatures because drought is a vicious cycle. Drought conditions lead to warmer than normal temperatures which promotes ridging (high pressure aloft) which in return limits rain potential.