Saturday brought organized, light rain to part of our area. Even those who saw rain generally received less than a tenth of an inch, and some spots (mainly in southern Indiana) did not see measurable rain.
As this small pulse of energy (the red L in the image below) moves farther away from us, it will take the organized rain. It will not, though, take away the moisture. Until we replace the current, soupy airmass with a drier one, the drizzle will hang around.
Sunday morning light showers/drizzle/mist still look likely. Since the wind will be light, that also means patchy, dense fog will be possible again overnight into Sunday morning.
Through the afternoon Sunday, any fog will mix out and the drizzle should fade away as we start to lose some of the moisture in the air. By Sunday evening we should see some breaks in the clouds. I will hold off on saying "see the sun" but improvement begins late Sunday.
