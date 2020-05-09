CHILLY AND FROSTY
Temperatures for the beginning of May have been ALL over the place! And it appears that will continue into this week.
This morning was frigid and looks to be the coldest morning of the week. Temperatures below freezing for nearly everyone with the exception of downtown. (Note: we missed the record low by one degree!)
Today will remain chilly all day with temperatures trending about 15-20 degrees below what is typical for the beginning of May. We started this morning in the 30s, but the normal low is 55 degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, but average highs are in the mid 70s!
Tonight will not be *as* cold as mid and high level clouds start to move in and keep most of the area slightly warmer. However, it appears the clouds will take longer to build in our SE communities which could lead to colder temperatures in those locations.
FROST ADVISORY
Therefore, The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY from 2 am to 8 am for LaRue, Marion, Hart, Green, Taylor, and Adair Counties. Lows could dip into the mid 30s Sunday morning in those locations, with areas of frost expected. Frost could have a negative impact on agricultural and horticultural interests. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Patchy frost will continue to be possible in areas through Tuesday morning - so continue to take precautions to protect your plants and sensitive vegetation for the next few days.
HEATIN' UP!
Below average temperatures are the name of the game for the weekend and even the beginning of the week. However, we will flip the script by late week! Note the temperature jump from Wednesday to Thursday below! 80s also look possible by next weekend!
Additionally, if you hate the colder temperatures, it appears once we get warmer, we may stay there for more than a few days. The Climate Prediction Center has a decent signal in its 8-14 day outlook for ABOVE average temperatures. This covers May 16-22nd.