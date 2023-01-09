The sun has made its return again today and will try and make another return on our Tuesday. Temperatures over the next few days will also begin to climb and return back into the 50s. These warming temperatures however will lead to our next rain and storm chance on Thursday.
We first start to see some showers in our area on Wednesday. A lot of this rain will be like on Sunday, where most of it is very light and scattered and combined with areas of drizzle. Even with these conditions however, temperatures will still be above average and in the mid 50s.
This is the precursor to our bigger show on Thursday. A low pressure will be moving by us on Thursday afternoon. This will swing in a good amount of moisture to put down more widespread rainfall, something that we didn't see much of on Sunday.
This will have a pretty strong cold front along with it as well that will swing through our area and could bring in a chance for a couple stronger storms as well. We aren't expected widespread severe weather, but like we saw last week, slightly higher dewpoints and temperatures can lead to a few stronger storms.
Just like that our temperatures fall pretty fast behind the front. The big question is...how quickly will cold air spill into our area?...and two, will there be any moisture still left over when those cold temperatures do make it to our area.
If the cold air comes in quick enough with some available moisture left, we could see a brief switchover from rain to sleet/snow for part of the morning on Friday. Right now, a lot of that is still up in question and wouldn't amount to much either, but is something worth watching.
Either way we should receive a good amount of rain out of this to make up for the lack of rain we saw after last weeks rain on Monday.