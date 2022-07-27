Another day, another rainy afternoon and evening. Rain so far today has been mostly confined to our Indiana counties through the morning and early afternoon. If you want more rain, don't fret, because there is still plenty where that came from, especially for our Kentucky counties.
We still have Flood Watches out through 8pm tonight for the entire area. This could get extended for Thursday as well however. Let's talk about why...
First, let's focus on the rest of today. Rain has already started to taper off across the area and off to the East. That will leave at least some of the afternoon to remain dry, especially for the Louisville area.
A few peeks of sunshine here or there are also possible as well. That, in turn with a decent Southwesterly wind, will help warm our temperatures up further the longer we can stay dry. That in hand will lead to a few more areas of storm development into peak heating of the day.
You'll notice that most of those storms are concentrated to our Kentucky counties, especially South of Louisville. A big reason behind that is the fact that that area hasn't seen much, if any rain or storms all day, and that has allowed the atmosphere to be more prime for storm development than say our Southern Indiana communities who saw rain and storms all morning long.
Rounds of rain continue to be a possibility overnight and into the morning rush hours once again for Thursday.
A cold front will be swinging through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening that will bring a chance for more round of heavy rainfall and a few stronger thunderstorms to our area.
This will once again, probably lead to another flooding concern with the heavy rainfall by tomorrow afternoon.
A few storms last through at least the first half of the day Friday as the cold front continues to move it's way out of our area by Friday afternoon, where most of us should end up drying out.
By the time we get to Friday, most of our area, especially our Kentucky communities, can expect an additional 1-2" of rain, with some localized higher amounts.