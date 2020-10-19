Some of our communities have already seen more than an inch of rain today and there's more on the way. In fact rain is still falling in southern Kentucky, so we are still adding to those numbers.
The cold front that crossed into the Ohio Valley this morning is getting stuck. We call this a "stationary" front when it stops making forward progress which is exactly what is starting to happen tonight. When the front stops moving, it's likely to bring rain to many of the same spots that have already seen rain. Tonight that rain will be scattered across our whole area, and there will be pockets of moderate rain mixed in with the lighter showers.
By Tuesday morning, the front is draped through roughly the same areas. Again, there will be scattered showers through nearly all our WDRB communities. Some of that rain will be heavy at times during the morning drive.
Tuesday afternoon the next system finally starts to push the stationary front away. As the front moves back to the north, it (temporarily) takes away most of the rain. That next system brings more rain and storms later this week, though.
From this point forward, rain totals will be very scattered. Monday morning brought the most organized batch of showers; from here it will be harder to forecast so far in advance where the rain totals will be highest. If you get one of these heavier showers, another inch of rain is likely. If you don't get one of the heavy rain showers, less than half an inch of additional rain awaits you. Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg will be with you all evening sharing the updates to timing and totals on WDRB News. Look for us tonight on WBKI when you find sports on WDRB!