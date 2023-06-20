Some of us saw a LOT of rain yesterday afternoon and evening and it was much needed. That same low pressure that brought us all that rain yesterday is now to our South and stalling over South Tennessee. Since winds around a low pressure go counter-clockwise, it is going to be swinging some moisture in our direction from East to West this afternoon and evening.
We get a few peeks of sunshine here or there through mid-afternoon for some, and that'll help warm up our surface a little quicker. This will lead to more storm energy being available for storms later on today, after peak heating of the day.
If we can build up enough storm energy, we can get some storms that will pop-up later today. This will be most likely for our Kentucky counties, since those locations are closer to the low pressure to our South.
There will not be as many storms in number compared to what we saw yesterday, as most of these will be pretty scattered around the area. Therefore, not everyone will see them.
Those that do should be prepared for more heavy rainfall and frequent thunder and lightning, just like with any summer afternoon pop-up storms. As we head into the evening and especially after sunset, storms will diminish.
We'll have another quick shot at more rain on Wednesday morning as another weak disturbance moves close to our area. A very unsettled pattern is ahead for our area this week with more humidity than we've experienced here recently.