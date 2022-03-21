The first two days of Spring in Kentuckiana were fantastic with low humidity, and temperatures above average with sunshine. However, it is Spring, and we can't forget about Spring showers and storms, some of which arrive over the next 2 days.
Tuesday
Clouds increase overnight tonight and heading into Tuesday morning. Low pressure will be swinging in from the Southwest and will start bringing in rain during the morning time.
We can expect waves of moderate to heavy rainfall across the area into the afternoon and throughout the rest of our day on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Rain continues into the morning hours of Wednesday, including the morning commute. Showers become more scattered with a few rounds of heavy rain during the afternoon.
Severe Potential?
In regards to any severe potential, the threat of such isn't zero, but is fairly marginal. CAPE (or storm energy) values are low, but again not zero. This could lead to a few storms getting a bit stronger if there is any storm energy available where storms hadn't already moved through prior
There is sufficient wind energy above our heads to help get these storms going as well. That being said, we could still expect strong wind gusts 3-40mph at times on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
We should expect generally 1-2" of rain when all said and done, but some areas could see higher amounts where the downpours inside storms end up. That being said, localized flooding could also be a concern over the next two days.