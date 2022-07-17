Widespread rain is headed for our western communities this afternoon, and there are more storms on the way in the next 24 hours.
Parts of our area have already seen rain this morning with the heaviest focused in eastern Perry county where a Flood Advisory was issued this morning and has since been canceled.
The Storm Prediction Center did issue a couple Slight Risks today, but intentionally left our area out. Since we saw rain this morning and won't warm up much this afternoon, there is not much energy in our area to help the storms that do develop to grow strong enough to be considered severe.
TIMING
The rain that's moving into our western communities now will move west to east across our area this afternoon. As it does, it looks like a few more gaps may develop in the line, but most of you should get at least a little bit of rain from this.
More storms will develop west of that line, closer to the (stationary) cold front still positioned west of our area. Those bring the potential for wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Places that saw heavy rain Sunday morning and get more storms through the evening are at the highest risk of flash flooding, but that should not be a widespread issue.
Since that front is barely making any forward progress, that chance of storms popping up or moving in from the west sticks with us through Monday morning.
By Monday evening we are drying out and the clouds are fading away. Temperatures will be back in the 90s Tuesday afternoon, but there will also be plenty more sunshine through the day.
