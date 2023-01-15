Even though we are already more than 1.5" above average on the year for rainfall, there is still more on the way for this week.
Rain begins again tomorrow. The first half of the morning looks mostly dry, even though there will still be a lot of cloud cover during the morning time.
Light rain and sprinkles make their way into our area by mid to late morning, with more heavy rain coming in behind.
The rain will start to become a little more widespread during the afternoon and evening. The wind will pick up a little bit as well. However, with temperatures only in the low 50s, severe weather isn't expected and a lot of what comes down will just be plain ole rain with a few storms possibly embedded.
This isn't the only system that will be bringing us rain this week though. More heavy showers and storms are on the way for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Temperatures will be close to 60 for that day so we will have a slightly more conducive environment for more thunder and lightning.
This will likely be when the bulk of the rainfall this week comes down. By the time the end of the week wraps up, expect 2-3" of rain widespread. Some locations could receive a little more if a heavier thunderstorm moves over a localized location.