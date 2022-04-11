Some of you may have been woken up this morning to thunder with storms moving through the area. Now, with most of the storm energy already been used, more moderate showers will continue to move through for the rest of the day today. We can call today an "on & off" type of rain for the afternoon.
A cold front will be approaching us from the Northwest this evening, providing the lifting mechanism needed to pop up a couple more storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Rain becomes a little more heavy and a few more rumbles of thunder are possible tonight as the front actually arrives to our area.
Tuesday
A warm front slides right in after the cold front moves through tonight. This will provide our area with more scattered showers and a few storms to start off our Tuesday.
By the afternoon, rain becomes more scattered and isn't really much of a washout. Temperatures climb back into the 70s with more Southerly low, increasing our low-level moisture.
Wednesday
Wednesday is our greatest risk of seeing strong to severe storms across our area. Before we look at the impacts, let focus on what ingredients are available and needed for severe storms.
Ingredients
First, we need low-level moisture. We can tell how much moisture is available pretty easily by looking at dewpoints. When it comes to strong storms, we typically want to see dewpoints above 60F, and even better if above 65F. Here's a model outlook for Wednesday evening as these storms approach us, and you can tell especially West of I-65, we have plenty of moisture.
Second, another important ingredient needed for severe weather is wind shear, or wind energy. This map you see below is a representation of the wind speeds about a mile above our heads. Anytime we see wind speeds greater than around 45mph, we know that this is enough wind shear to help separate downdrafts and updrafts within a storm from each other, which helps sustain storm strength. We will have plenty of that available as well Wednesday evening.
Third, we need CAPE, or storm energy. We typically get CAPE in the atmosphere as temperatures warm up, and sunshine blares down, allowing air to accelerate vertically. This is kind of like if you held a basketball at the bottom of a swimming pool, then let go, the ball accelerates vertically. Instability is key for helping storms get stronger and sustain their strength.
We usually see peak CAPE during the mid to late afternoon, when temperatures are at their highest. Luckily for us, this front looks to be arriving later in the evening and into the overnight hours. This means that there will be more limited CAPE available the further East you go across our area, which means less for these storms to thrive on.
Still, there will definitely be some CAPE available, especially West of I-65 as we head into Wednesday evening.
Severe Risk Area
The Storm Prediction Center therefore already has an Enhanced risk for severe storms out for portions of our Western communities West of I-65. East of I-65 is still included in the Slight risk.
Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail all look to be on the table, especially the further West you go into our viewing area and of I-65.
With this event still being 3 days away, lots of data is still to come in, and some things to change. That's why it's important to stay up to date with the WDRB Weather Team as we approach Wednesday night and to have a way to get warnings just in case a warning is issued for your area!