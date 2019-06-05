The storms Wednesday night brought heavy rain to the area, but this is just the beginning of a stretch of wet weather in Kentuckiana. Wednesday's rain was either feast or famine; many locations recorded nearly an inch of rain while others saw zero.
We have a chance of rain in your forecast every day through early next week. While not each of those days will bring heavy rain, after you combine six days in a row of accumulating rainfall, the numbers will grow pretty tall. The map below is how much rainfall is possible through early next week in addition to what has already fallen tonight.
With this much rain, flooding becomes a concern because there are limited places to put all this extra water. Watch for more updates in the next few days here on wdrb.com and on TV about potential flooding concerns.