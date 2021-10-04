After some portions of our area saw over 2" yesterday and most areas seeing over 1" of rain, some of us are already tired of it and are sick of the showers. Unfortunately, we've got a lot more in the forecast for the work week ahead.
The good news is that our rain chances for today are the lowest they are going to be over the next 4 days. Although, it still looks very much like a Monday out there as cloudy skies will persist through the majority of the day.
As we head through the rest of the afternoon, we can expect what I like to call "popcorn" showers for a few communities, but not nearly as possible as we saw on our Sunday. These pop-up showers dissipate as the sun sets this evening.
Tuesday
Tuesday starts our increasing rain chances into the midweek. The good thing is, is that a good portion of Tuesday looks to be dry, although the clouds will hang around throughout the day once again.
However, as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening time, we will begin to see showers and storms approach the area from South to North heading into the late evening and overnight hours of early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday-Friday
The middle of this work week is looking like the most likely chance for some widespread rainfall like we saw on our Sunday. A low pressure will be making it's way to the North and closer to our area through Wednesday, increasing our widespread rain chances throughout the day.
Rain will be most likely heading into Wednesday afternoon and evening as that low pressure brings more moisture into the area.
That Low continues to wreak havoc on our Thursday as it centers itself just to our West, and brings a front with more widespread rainfall.
By the time we get to Friday the Low begins to shift Eastward, but still leaving some scattered showers and storms for at least the first half of the day on our Friday.
How much rain?
The general consensus is that by the time we get to Thursday evening, our area will likely see an additional 1-2" of rain, with some areas seeing even more than that depending on where the heaviest rain ends up, much like we saw on our Sunday.
Where is Fall?
You may be wondering, where in the world are the Fall temperatures that we should be seeing. In fact, this time of year we should be topping out around 75 for the afternoon high, but unfortunately the next entire week looks to be above that and well-above that heading into this weekend. It might not stop there either, as the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook has us likely to see above average temperatures continue into the middle of October.
Hang in there Fall lovers, Mother Nature will come around soon enough.