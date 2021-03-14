Sunday brought light rain to part of our area, and some of you didn't see any showers at all. Rain totals are barely hundredths of an inch for the day, but heavier showers will move in Monday.
If you're a model junkie and like to consume all the latest data, you may have already seen this. A couple of the short-range models are hinting that our northern communities might see some sleet come out of this system on Monday morning. While surface temperatures will be in the middle and lower 30s in those spots, there's a pretty thick layer of warm air above our heads. Sleet pellets are possible, but far from a guarantee.
What is much more likely is the heavier rain. As the front pushes through our area, we will see heavier showers. With temperatures staying in the 40s all day, we aren't building much instability to produce thunderstorms here. But a few rumbles of thunder may be possible.
The heavier rain will move into our western communities by late morning, and it gets into Louisville shortly after lunchtime as it moves from west to east.
The heaviest rain will be gone by evening, but because this is a well-developed system and it doesn't move far away, we will see lighter rain hold on with a few sprinkles still left over by Tuesday.
Most of you should see about half an inch of rain from this event, but there will be spots that get a little more. If you get under a heavy downpour that finds a little instability in the atmosphere, your rain total may get closer to one inch.
