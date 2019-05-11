We are currently between two systems. Some showers impacted the southern part of the viewing area early this morning and that is disturbance is pulling away to the east. We are now waiting for the next batch of showers to arrive from the west.
Most of the day today will be dry with more clouds than sun. There will be breaks in the clouds at times, but as the system gets closer, there will be less and less potential for sun. Rain chances increase starting by mid to late afternoon and reach a peak by this evening through Sunday morning.
Showers look to arrive in our western counties after 4 pm and continue to slowly spread east. There is a bit of instability, so there is a chance for isolated storms. Severe weather is not likely, but any storm that does develop could have briefly heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers look to continue on & off throughout the next two days as we are impacted by a variety of disturbances. This includes late tonight through Sunday morning.
On Sunday, most of the rain looks to be mainly early. However, one more quick system will be dropping from the NW. It brings a chance for few more isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening tomorrow.
Rainfall totals look to be less than half an inch. Most will pick up even less than a quarter of an inch. Hefty rainfall totals will be well to our southeast, but still in eastern KY.
Here is a summary of the weekend: Cool, with temperatures roughly 5-10 degrees below average, in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will hang tough. There will be breaks and periods when the sun can peek through, but it will be predominantly cloudy. Scattered showers will be *most likely* this evening though tomorrow morning. There could be some late this afternoon as well as tomorrow afternoon/evening, but they look more isolated.