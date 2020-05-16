Summary:
Showers and storms will continue on and off throughout the entire weekend (and even into next week). If you are hoping to get outside - there will be periods of dry time as well. However, rain and storms will be a consistent and pesky theme. In fact, it has already been quite a soggy start to the day for part of Kentuckiana! Along I-64, some locations have already picked up over an inch of rain since midnight!
This Morning:
Persistent showers are ongoing along I-64 right now (I am writing this at 10 am). They have been hanging tough longer than expected. However, they are sloowwwwllly starting to break apart which will allow for a lull in the rain for a brief period of time.
The Rest of Saturday:
This brief break from shower activity looks to occur in most locations during the late morning and early afternoon. However, the rain chance is never zero. As we move into the afternoon, additional scattered showers and storms will begin to flare up. We will likely see pulse storms today. These are storms that get briefly tall and strong before falling back down due to a lack of wind energy. They can produce lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. Tonight showers will lift north and we will remain mostly dry into Sunday morning.
Sunday:
Sunday's rain chance will increase with time. The first part of the day looks dry. However, by the afternoon to early evening a few scattered showers and storms will start to develop. Then as a cold front approaches the area, a line of showers and storms will move through late Sunday and into Monday. Earlier this week, Monday looked pretty nice, but that is not the case anymore with lingering showers and storms in the forecast now. In addition to lightning and locally heavy rain, these storms may produce some strong wind gusts and hail.
Severe Potential:
The severe weather potential remains low - but not off the table. We will be watching for any stronger or severe storms each day. There is a "marginal risk" for severe weather for Sunday. The main threats with any storm this weekend will be lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
Temp Trend:
This weekend is going to be warm and humid! Dew points are in the mid 60s - which is rather muggy. Muggy conditions will make it feel warmer than it is outside. Once the cold front slides through, temperatures will fall back below normal early next week. Highs will only be in the 60s! However, yo-yo temperatures is also a theme of the forecast with warming temperatures (potentially even hot!) by Memorial Day Weekend.
We will be keeping an eye on these rounds of showers and storms for the rest of today and Sunday. Be sure to check into WDRB News throughout the weekend for the latest.