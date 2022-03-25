After a few days of seeing widely scattered rain on our maps, the rain tonight will look a little different. A cold front will pass through our communities late Friday or early Saturday, depending where you are.
As that cold front passes through, it will push more widespread rain through our area. That starts in our northwestern communities this evening and spreads toward the southeast, arriving in the Louisville metro around or just before sunset.
Some of these showers will bring quick heavy rain and a burst of gusty wind. At this time of night, we don't have a lot of energy in the atmosphere, so don't expect strong storms from this.
As the cold front moves east out of our area, most of the moisture leaves with it. For many of you, this is where your rain (or snow) chance ends. Early Saturday morning, moisture wrapping around the low pressure center (which will be positioned well northeast of us) will likely clip our northern and northeastern communities. During that same time, temperatures will be dropping into the middle and lower 30s in those areas. That means you could see some quick snow showers but don't expect it to stick. The ground will be too warm for this to accumulate, so if you're hoping to see snow or a wintry mix, keep your eyes on the sky.
Even that little bit of moisture moves east and away from us during the afternoon Saturday making way for a clearer sky to wrap up the weekend.
Temperatures will drop even lower for Sunday and Monday mornings with lows in the 20s.