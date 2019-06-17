The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for a portion of our viewing area. It includes all of southern Indiana, much of north central Kentucky and metro Louisville. It is in effect from 8 am this morning until Tuesday afternoon. Below is an image of the counties included in the watch and more information from the NWS.
* Showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rainfall in areas that already received heavy rain on Sunday. Localized flash flooding is likely anywhere in the watch area especially where heavy rain fell Sunday. Never drive across flooded roadways as most deaths from flash flooding are from people getting trapped in their cars. If you live in a low-lying or flood prone area, keep an eye on water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.