Low pressure right on top of our area today is bringing us some much needed rainfall to our area. Some locations have received over an inch of rain already today, and there will be more to come for part of today as well as tomorrow.
Heading through the rest of the afternoon, the rain becomes more on & off. We'll continue to see these showers be circulated around our area as the low spins over us.
Heading into the later portion of the afternoon and into tonight, there will be some dry time as the on and off type of showers continue to spin across our area. Some of the showers like this morning could be heavy at times.
Tuesday
By the time we get to tomorrow morning, many of the showers have slacked off overnight. A good portion of the morning time tomorrow could end up being dry. However as we head later into the day and into the early afternoon, some peeks of sunshine here or there will allow the surface to warm further and will also allow for more storms to pop-up during the afternoon.
With that low pressure hanging around still close to our area, these storms would be moving from East to West since winds around a low pressure go counter-clockwise with the low moving to our Southeast. With a good amount of storm energy, but not a lot of shear, these storms will likely end up being what we call "pulse" storms. These can drop a lot of heavy rainfall over a localized location and not move too much before dying off.
Rain cont...
Due to the low potentially stalling to our South, our wet pattern is likely to continue even heading into the middle of this week with more pop-ups possible on Wednesday afternoon.
More rain is expected today with an additional 0.50" possible for some by tomorrow morning.