Rain continues to move across our area as a quasi-stationary front just parks itself over our area today. This will continue to bring in more showers and storms through the rest of the afternoon.
Most of our area has already seen over an inch of rain since midnight here in Jefferson County as of 1pm.
Outside the metro rain totals continue to add up across the area through early afternoon as more rain continues to add up through the day today.
Due to this and more expected rainfall on Wednesday as well, most of our area is under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening. We'll really have to keep an eye out for flooded roadways and low-lying areas especially over the next 24-48 hours across our area.
This Afternoon/Evening
As the stationary front continues to sit on top of us this afternoon, rain continues to move along it and across our area.
A few storms capable of producing torrential rainfall and gusty winds with the obvious thunder and lightning to come along with it are most likely to our Southern communities where the atmosphere is more ripe for storm activity.
Heading into late afternoon, showers should become more scattered in nature as they begin to taper off. Instead, many of us will be left with a misty/cloudy afternoon and evening time.
Wednesday
Heading into the morning rush hour for Wednesday, we reload and see more widespread showers and storms across the area.
Most of the rain and storm activity on Wednesday seems to be during the first half of the day as we begin to dry out some by the afternoon time.
Still, please keep in mind that some areas could and probably will see some flooding through tomorrow evening. We can expect an additional 1-3" widespread by the time we get to the end of the work week, with some areas potentially seeing more. Turn around, don't drown!