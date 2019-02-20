After a soggy morning, with about 1-2'' of rain falling around Kentuckiana, we will slowly see rain coming to an end later this evening/tonight. We will be briefly drier, before isolated showers return tomorrow night.
Even Friday looks to be mostly dry, but rain will threaten the area from the south. It will slowly move to the north by the end of the day Friday. A few storms will be possible. This rain starts off light, but will become progressively heavier.
Rain will be the heaviest on Saturday. This means the worst flooding potential will be on Saturday into Sunday. A strong low pressure will lift a warm front north on Saturday. This could bring the potential for some strong to severe storms. I would say this is a conditional threat for severe weather. Hannah broke down the severe threat in greater detail in a separate blog. A trailing cold front will push through by Saturday night.
Steady & widespread rain is expected with potentially plentiful totals.
Rain will begin to exit late on Saturday into early on Sunday.
1-3'' of rain is likely from Friday-Saturday. This will likely cause renewed/continued flooding issues. River flooding is likely once again and flash flooding will be possible in thunderstorms that develop. We will be updating river levels through the week on air and in later blogs as needed.