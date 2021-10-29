Another round of widespread rain will move through our area tonight, then it will take a little longer to clear the rain out completely.
Showers are developing now and will keep doing so for the next several hours. You can see the next wave moving in from the north this evening and crossing toward our southern communities by early Saturday morning. This rain will likely affect Friday night football, so pack the rain gear.
This will be light to moderate rain. We expect most of you to top out around or less than one inch of rain from this whole event that started yesterday and ends Saturday, so you don't pick up too much from this round.
Rain moves south Saturday morning, but that's not where the moisture ends. Drizzle and clouds will likely continue through most of the day Saturday. Keep in mind if you have Halloween festivities planned, the air will be cold and damp.
Sunday morning will likely start with clouds, but those should break apart during the late morning or early afternoon. Trick-or-treating Sunday afternoon/evening looks like the safest bet.