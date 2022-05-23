Low pressure moving to our Southeast is the reason behind the thick cloud cover today and the scattered light showers and drizzle we continue to see into the afternoon.
We get a brief break from the rain for a whole day before our next system moves in late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
A warm front will lift through the area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, and will help temperatures surge back into the 80s once again. However, this is also going to help spark some storms on and off throughout the day.
We will have a good amount of storm energy that could help a few of those storms become strong and gusty winds at times and small hail.
By Thursday the actual cold front will be moving through the area, bringing in more widespread showers and storms throughout the entire day.
Some model data is suggesting a moisture plume on the backside of that second low to our South on Thursday night that could lead to a few more showers for part of the day on Friday as well.
Expect a good portion of the area to receive over an inch of rain by the time we get to the end of Friday with some areas possibly seeing more that get caught under the heavier downpours in thunderstorms.