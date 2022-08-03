Temperatures today climb into the mid 90s for highs and with plenty of moisture still in place, it's going to feel like the Amazon Rain Forest out there today. Heat index values are expected to climb between 100-105F by the afternoon.
Luckily, the heat doesn't last long and this will likely go down as our warmest day of the week. While high pressure is keeping things dry and mostly clear today, that cold front off to our Northwest is racing down toward our area and we'll start to see the impacts from that heading into the end of the work week and for part of the weekend.
The impacts of that front will be felt for our Western communities as early as tomorrow morning, but we see more scattered storms move across parts of the area by the afternoon.
As the front approaches, showers and storms become slightly more widespread across the area heading into Thursday evening.
By Friday, the slow moving frontal boundary finally pushes across our area, bringing in another solid rain chance on and off throughout our Friday as well, especially the first half of the day.
In terms of how much rainfall, we're not looking at an insurmountable amount like locations in Illinois saw this past week with nearly a foot of rain, but some areas could exceed 1-1.5" of rain across the area, especially those that get caught under slower moving, heavier rain in thunderstorms.
It has been a pretty wet two weeks across our area and we really needed it because it helped combat our drought across the region, especially to the South, and now has allowed our drought monitor to look like this.
Since we saw so much rain the past two weeks, we have also caught up a lot on the yearly rainfall, where before we were multiple inches short from where we should be on the year. Now, we have caught up, and to date we are nearly exactly where we should be in terms of rainfall on the year, down to the hundredth of an inch!