Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms crossed through our communities Sunday, and there's more rain on the way.
A few showers will still be possible in our area Monday, especially in our northern and eastern communities, as this system moves farther away from us. That's a pretty small rain chance, but any showers that pop up could be on the heavy side.
Next up, a low pressure center will move in from the south toward the middle of this week. Since it's moving in from an area with more moisture (the Gulf Coast region), it will bring more moisture to our area.
The map above shows Precipitable Water amounts in the atmosphere hen this system approaches us. This doesn't translate directly to rain amounts, but shows us how much moisture is available. The purple shading over our area shows that higher moisture content.
We will start to see rain from this system move into southern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone in our area will see rain on Tuesday, but from Tuesday to Wednesday the rain will spread farther north.
Instead of pop-up showers and storms in smaller clusters like what we saw this weekend, the rain coming later in the week will be more widespread. It will also hang around a little longer until the low, which will move a bit slower than the cold front this weekend, moves out of our region. Showers should start to thin Thursday evening or early Friday.
