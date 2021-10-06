We've already seen over 1.6" of rain at the airport in less than a week in Louisville, while some suburban areas outside the city have already gotten over 2" since the beginning of October.
It feels like it hasn't stopped raining in forever and we've got a solid chance for some heavier rain and some stronger storms heading into the afternoon and the evening time. A slow moving Low pressure is moving off to our Northwest today bringing in more showers and moisture by the time we do get to this afternoon and evening.
Before we get into timing and coverage, let's talk about what you can expect.
A few of these storms heading into the evening will be packing a bit of a punch, as torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts, in some cases 40+mph are possible. Although the tornado threat is extremely low, it isn't zero, as a fe of these storms moving South to North will be rotating further up in the atmosphere so it is something we will continue to keep an eye on heading into tonight.
Now, let's get into timing. On and off showers will continue through the afternoon, as this isn't really an all-day rain type of event.
That number starts to increase some heading into the later afternoon around dinner time and shortly thereafter.
After sunset is when things become more widespread and a few storms could be on the stronger side.
Again, the main threats associated with these storms will be torrential rainfall at times, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. However, this isn't really a large scale severe event and isn't really too much of a severe event at all, as wind shear profiles are pretty below the threshold of 40mph that we should see at the 850mb level in the atmosphere to help sustain updrafts in these storms.
Also with wind shear you need CAPE, or storm energy for storms to really get themselves going to become taller and stronger. There will be enough of that in the area as anything over 1,000 is generally enough to fire more storms up to become stronger.
Thursday
Thursday still comes with more on and off showers and storms, especially East of I-65 as the previously mentioned low pressure begins to lift off to the Northeast.
Be sure to have the umbrella handy heading through tomorrow afternoon and evening in case you are caught under one of these downpours as it continues through a good portion of the day.
Rainfall wise, most of the area could expect another 0.5"-1.25" of rain, with some areas especially West of I-65 seeing less and other communities, especially East of I-65 possibly seeing more.