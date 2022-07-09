Low pressure moving over our area continues to bring in a lot of cloud cover for most of the day today. The front attached to that low pressure system will be slowly moving through our area today and will bring in more chances for showers and storms this afternoon.
Where the front is located as the day goes on will dictate where showers and storms begin to form since they will form along the front. Most model data has the front still sitting in Southern Indiana and then sagging further to the South as the afternoon goes on.
While Advancetrak may be going overboard a tad in terms of coverage, some of these showers will have heavy downpours with them along the boundary this afternoon.
Heading into mid to late afternoon, the rain chance will definitely shift in our Kentucky counties favor as the front moves to the South.
By sunset, some of us could see a little sunshine and have a nice sunset tonight. Clouds begin to fade after sunset and we dry out from Northwest to Southeast overnight. With clouds moving on out by morning and winds coming out of the NNE, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.