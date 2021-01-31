The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY that goes into effect at 8 PM THIS EVENING until 1 PM EST MONDAY. Locations included in this advisory are posted in the image with more information regarding the advisory below. This blog will be updated later.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch, with localized higher amounts possible.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.