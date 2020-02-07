A new Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight and will last through 10 AM Saturday for the counties highlighted below in pink/magenta. Compared to Friday's snow, fewer people will be impacted and slightly less snow is expected.
Time to take a look at the latest GFS, EURO and NAM computer model data. The EURO seems to be a bit lost on this one, but the NAM and GFS are on the same page when it comes to snow amounts and locations that need to prepare for it.
Snow showers, flurries and squalls are all possible as this quick-hitting system races across our area. If you live along and north of I-64, up to 1" of snow is probably all that will fall. Please use extra caution traveling in that white zone on the map below. While snow showers aren't out of the cards to the south, they would be much more spread out so nailing down specific locations is nearly impossible. Make sure you join Katie McGraw on WDRB In The Morning for everything you need to know starting at 5 AM. Enjoy the weekend!