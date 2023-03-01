What a day! We easily broke the record high today of 77 set back in 1976! We also surpassed 80 degrees today for the first time since October 24th. These warmer temperatures and sunshine are going to help fuel storms later this afternoon and this evening as a quick disturbance moves across our area.
Sunshine and dry conditions today have helped juice up our atmosphere a little bit for storm development soon to come, so let's go through the timeline of when these storms begin to pop up across our area and how long they're going to last.
Around 6-7PM we will start to see storms begin to pop up somewhere near or just South of the river. These could go up in a hurry with the kind of warmth we have seen today, so these will bring heavy rain with them fast.
Storms increase more in number as we head further into the evening and as the quick front continues to push its way down to our South.
These won't last very long and most of us, if not all of us, will end up drying out before midnight rolls around.
Severe Risk?
Now, let's talk about our severe risk for tonight. First off, the risk isn't very high, and the Storm Prediction Center only has us under a (1/5) risk for severe storms this evening. Still, with that being said, I do think there is a few things we should still keep an eye out for as we head into this evening.
The first being the fact that we will have a decent amount of storm energy available. You can get storm energy by making the atmosphere somewhat unstable with things like sunshine, warmth, low-level moisture, and wind shear.
You can tell that there is a small window when storms begin to pop-up where there could be a decent amount of instability, or what we call CAPE (Convective available potential energy). When you put some numbers on those, this is what that looks like.
You'll notice that there is more further to our South, where there is an increased risk of severe weather, but there is still some for us as storms begin to pop-up later today.
That can help storms not only get stronger, but also help them maintain any strength that they gain.
Wind shear is another thing needed for strong to severe storms, and we typically look around a mile or so above our heads at the low-level jet in the atmosphere to determine what kind of wind shear is present. Remember, wind shear can help tilt storms so that they can sustain their updrafts and their downdrafts, allowing them to last longer.
What we typically look for is at least 35 knot winds aloft. In this case, 40-45mph equates to around 35-40 knots, so we would have just enough.
While we aren't under a large severe risk for today, strong damaging wind gusts and hail could be possible in the stronger storms that move through part of the area later today and this evening. Those would be the main impacts. There isn't much turning with winds going up into the atmosphere to bring in a high tornado threat, so that will remain very low, although not 0.