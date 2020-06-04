As we discussed in yesterday's blog, more showers and storms will be around Kentuckiana today. Today's storm chance is greater than yesterday. This means more people in Kentuckiana will see showers and storms today than yesterday. Showers and storms started to develop around 10 am this morning in southern Indiana, about 11:30 am south of the Parkways and 12:30 pm around metro. Additional showers and storms will continue to flare up over the next few hours in more locations across Kentuckiana.
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
We have plenty of instability today - thanks to high heat and humidity! This is favorable for strong to severe storms, however we are lacking wind energy once again. This doesn't mean storms cannot become strong or severe - but widespread severe weather is not likely. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a "marginal risk" for isolated severe weather.
Main threats with storms will be localized damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. Small hail would be possible in the strongest storms. Storms will be moving slowly and precipitation rates will be intense at times (1-3'' per hour). This could result in excessive rainfall in some locations and lead to flooding.
TIMING:
The most widespread coverage for showers and storms is during the afternoon and evening. Instability will drop off around sunset. This will limit the severe potential. Storms will also decrease in coverage around that time, however, a few showers and storms look to continue overnight. We will be watching the radar all day today and will be the first to let you know if any storms do become severe. Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening for the latest.