I'm sure there's many of us that are tired at work today due to being woken up multiple times from thunder and lightning with the few severe storms we had in our area overnight.
Those storms packed a punch and we have another chance for more storms later this afternoon and evening.
Much like yesterday, a lot of this will depend on where the highest amount of CAPE, or storm energy, there will be in the atmosphere. When we look at potential CAPE values for later this afternoon and evening, there is plenty to go around pretty much everywhere, but you can tell by the brighter colors that there is the most to our Southwest.
This is where the strongest storms should end up later today and tonight. However, you'll notice that our entire area at least has some as storms start to pop up later today. So, as we head into the afternoon and into peak heating of the day, that is when we should watch for storm development the most.
You can see this is especially true for our Western and Southwestern communities into this afternoon and the evening.
SOme of these could be strong to severe, especially to our South and West. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rainfall is all going to be possible with storms as they roll through our area tonight.
Due to this, the SPC has a severe risk out that barely touches our Southwestern counties and the risk goes even higher outside of our viewing area toward Southwest Kentucky and into Tennessee. Still, a few rogue severe.