The warm front that moved through overnight brought a good amount of rain to the area this morning, but since then we have begun to dry out. This dry time filtered in with some sunshine has allowed a little more instability to build back up in the atmosphere once again.
As the cold front approaches this afternoon, storms will begin to pop up and try to use that available fuel that we have built up from dry time. We also see winds continue to pick up.
We start to see this occur during the early to mid-afternoon hours, advancetrak hinting most starting just West of I-65.
Scattered storms continue to push East and attempt to use any available instability to become stronger. A few of these have the potential to become stronger storms, but the threat for organized severe weather is low.
We see a few more rounds along the actual front itself heading toward dinnertime this evening. If these storms follow near the same track that the ones earlier in the afternoon took, they won't have much fuel left over to become much stronger.
We end up drying out after sunset and nearly for the entire area by 10PM this evening behind the cold front.
Still, the Storm Prediction Center has Louisville just barely clipped in the "Slight" category risk for severe storms this afternoon. Again, we aren't expecting a ton of warnings, but a rogue severe thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out. The main threat would be damaging winds within thunderstorms themselves, followed by lightning and some small hail.
What we're going to be watching for next and heading into Derby weekend is this low pressure out West, which will be arriving in our area by Thursday evening.