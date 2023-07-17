After some morning showers and storms for some of us, we are now drying out and starting to clear the clouds out heading through the afternoon. How much clearing we see this afternoon and how much instability we can build up because of that will be very important whether or not storms can develop in our area.
Model data has not been handling these set-ups very well in our area, so in cases like this, we need to dive a little more into the science of the set-up.
We have the low level moisture needed for storm development, with dewpoints in the upper 60s, but the question is, will we have enough instability/CAPE, and how does wind energy affect our set-up?
Right now, data has most of the daytime being mostly dry. Storms move to our West and Southwest and continue to push their way into Southwestern Kentucky.
We could see storms start to pop up anytime from peak heating of the day in mid/late afternoon, and heading into the evening and nighttime. These again, will be very scattered in nature.
The exact placement of where storms will pop-up is unknown and has many question marks for this evening. So, if you are heading to the Beyonce concert tonight at L&N Stadium, my advise to you would be to be overprepared rather than be underprepared. Bring a poncho with you just in case as the possibility for storms will be there during the concert.
Now, what is going to dictate storm development in our area? The main thing will be CAPE, or instability. The showers and storms that we saw this morning took a lot of CAPE out of our atmosphere. However, with the clearing now heading through the rest of the afternoon, we are going to build more of that back up, which storms could use to develop and get stronger later today.
With that being said, area Southwest and West of our area will see clearing for longer than we will, so the stronger storms may end up chasing the higher CAPE toward those locations. You can see that brigher
In terms of wind energy, we don't have a ton this afternoon and evening, and it is subpar for widespread severe weather. Without sufficient wind energy, our severe threat for today would be only for isolated severe storms. A couple warnings here or there if storms pop-up are possible, but will be more isolated and focused more on strong wind gusts and hail.
Again, there's still many question marks with where storms pop-up in our region later today, so it's better to be overprepared than underprepared if you have outdoor plans.