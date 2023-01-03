It is safe to say that we have seen our fare share of rainfall today and enough to where we don't want/can't have much or any more for our area by the time this all moves on out.
Multiple locations around the area have reported rain totals ranging to near 4" from this one system alone, and that has caused many roadways to become flooded and impassable in some areas.
Even though drying out will be a good thing to help out some flooded roadways and other areas where we've had problems this morning and afternoon, it could be an unfortunate thing when it comes to more storm development by overnight into tomorrow morning.
As we dry out this afternoon, the atmosphere will begin to try and get itself back together and try to become unstable once again. With dry conditions and temperatures as mild as they are for this time of year, not to mention the fact that there will be plenty of low-level moisture still available with winds coming out of the South, it won't take very long for more storm energy to build up.
The later in the afternoon we dry out, the less "heating" the atmosphere will have to work with to allow for a more conducive environment for when the actual cold front arrives overnight.
While the CAPE (storm energy) numbers aren't crazy high, it doesn't take much to get storms to pop off a little bit this time of year.
We will lose a lot of our wind field that is helping to tilt the storms moving through today that are separating updrafts and downdrafts that help keeps storms staying alive longer, so that will be a positive.
Either way, the cold front will act as the lifting mechanism to get these storms off their feet and firing off a few of them at least along the actual front overnight into the morning.