After a morning and early afternoon wave of storms rolling through our area, we still have to wait for the actual cold front to arrive overnight tonight. As that front approaches our area, we will continue to see the chance of more storms rolling through our area through the day.
We'll continue to see some breaks in between scattered storms this afternoon, as much of the storms that rolled through earlier in the day today took a lot of storm energy out of the atmosphere.
Storms should increase a bit in number the later we go into the afternoon and as the cold front becomes closer to our area slowly. If the atmosphere can have enough dry time to build up a little heat again, this will slightly build up more storm energy for a few of the storms along the actual front this afternoon and evening to still pack a little bit of a punch.
The actual front should slide through our area late tonight/overnight. That is when we should see most of the showers and storm dissipate and continue to move on off to the East and out of our area.
The Storm Prediction Center still has the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms outside of our area and to our Southwest. That will be the area most likely to see severe weather if any were to occur later today. Still, while the best chance for strong storms is to our Southwest, some of the storms this afternoon and into this evening could still pack a punch, with perhaps a rogue severe thunderstorm or two possible.