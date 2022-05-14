After a round of strong storms Saturday afternoon, we turn our attention to the next rounds to arrive overnight and again Sunday.
Storms are still building in central Indiana and showing slow movement toward this south. This may develop a line of showers and storms in our area overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Any storms that do move through should be more elevated, reducing the risk of becoming severe overnight.
Any storms that pop up tonight bring the same threats we saw during the afternoon: heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and strong wind gusts.
Those clear out by Sunday morning leaving us with a break between the rounds of storms. In fact much of the day Sunday should stay dry. There's a lower chance of storms popping up in the afternoon (like what happened Saturday) because more storms will be firing up west of here.
The main show arrives overnight between Sunday and Monday as a cold front provides the forcing to create thunderstorms and push them through our communities.
These storms will be stronger west of here. As they get closer to our communities, we should start to see them weaken a bit. Our western communities are most likely to see the strongest thunderstorms in our area Sunday night.
Those storms move through overnight bringing strong wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and thunder and lightning. They should be east of us by the time most of you are starting your Monday morning.
So how strong will these storms be? The Storm Prediction Center has included us in a Slight Risk of severe storms. That's level 2 out of 5 meaning "isolated to scattered severe storms expected." That would be a situation with more than just one or two warnings. However, I (Hannah) am not totally convinced the storms will be that strong when they move through.
While we do have a solid amount of energy to work with Sunday evening, it doesn't really line up with the system bringing the storms. Take note of the time stamp in the top right corner of both images above and below. The cold front moves through our area in the wee hours of Monday morning, but when it does the wind energy and storm energy are not that impressive.
Bottom line: strong storms are expected again overnight between Sunday and Monday. Strong wind, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible in all of those storms and some may become severe.