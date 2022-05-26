We have already seen a couple of strong storms in our communities this afternoon and will watch another round move through tonight.
As the cold front pushes through our area overnight, it will bring another round of thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are the main impacts from any storms that move through late this evening.
Friday afternoon should see more isolated showers. Instead of large clumps of rain showing up on radar, these should be smaller showers with more breaks in the rain compared to Thursday.
The threat of severe weather is lower Friday than it was Thursday at this point. Both the low level jet and upper level jet are weaker and starting to change direction. That doesn't completely eliminate the threat of storms, but it does mean we are less likely to see severe weather.
There is even less storm energy in play tomorrow to support strong thunderstorms. If the clouds break apart more during the morning, we would be able to build more storm energy, so that's something we will watch for. Like Thursday there is still some decent wind shear in the atmosphere, so if any storms do build a strong updraft, we will need to watch closely for signs of rotation.