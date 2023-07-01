Here we go again. More strong storms are possible as we go through the day today and into tonight. We already had a few severe thunderstorms roll through our area overnight and this morning, as our atmosphere is juiced up with dewpoints in the 70s and ready for more storm development later on today.
Data has not been great with dealing with storms with the current pattern that we are in, so focus more on the overall coverage of storms on advancetrak rather than exact pinpoint location. Although there is a good chance for more storms today, it is not an al-day washout. There should be some dry time here or there as we head into the rest of the afternoon.
When we do end up having dry time at times this afternoon, we should warm pretty quickly. As we warm when we get some of that dry time here and there, remember that it is still very humid and our heat index values would climb fast as well.
There will be multiple rounds of storms as we progress through the afternoon and into this evening. Anytime out atmosphere dries off for a bit, it will be able to reconvene itself a bit. The cloud cover should help some, but the surface should remain warm enough along with plenty of low level moisture to get storms rolling again.
Heading into tonight after sunset, storms should become more widespread, especially after around 9pm. We should watch this timeframe as well for some strong to severe storms in our area.
The SPC still has part of our area in an Enhanced risk (3/5) for severe storms. The rest also still included in that Slight (2/5) risk. The main impact will by far be damaging wind gusts, followed by hail, and the much smaller, but not zero, threat of a brief spin-up. It's also important to note that we should keep an eye out for some localized flooding as well as some of these storms are going to have pretty high rain rates also.