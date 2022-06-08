Another day, another muggy afternoon with more storms. Dewpoints have climbed even higher today into the low 70s (yuck). With winds coming out of the SSW this afternoon, temperatures continue to risk and more low level moisture gets pumped into our area.
The cold front on the backside of that low pressure moving by our area will act as the lifting mechanism to help pop-up storms along the front as it moves through our area tonight.
Ahead of that front, we'll likely see a few storms pop-up much like we did on Monday afternoon, as we increase our daytime temperatures. These storms will pack strong wind gusts, and frequent thunder and lightning.
It's as the front arrives where the severe potential climbs higher. With peak heating of the day just occurring as this moves through, more storms will use that as fuel and pop up across the area this evening.
When we look at available ingredients, the atmosphere is providing at least enough of multiple ingredients needed to help these storms get stronger.
We will have a decent amount of CAPE, or storm energy, available across the board for storms to start to get stronger. Areas that see storms before the main cold front moves through will see less available when the biggest severe threat arrives.
Another thing we need is wind energy, or wind shear. We don't have a crazy amount of wind shear available, but we do have enough, especially North of the parkways, to help sustain updrafts and downdrafts within storms to help keep them going.
The SPC has areas E-Town and further North included in the Slight risk category (2/5) for severe storms with the main impacts being damaging wind gusts, hail, and a small chance for an isolated tornado.