Saturday brings in another chance of storms, some of which could be on the strong side later today and overnight tonight.
Even with the storm chance today it's still going to be another warm and muggy one. South wind ranging 10-15mph, and gusting stronger than that will continue to usher in more humidity and warmth from the Gulf. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and near 90 with dewpoints continuing to be in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front sitting off to our Northwest will slowly move through the area today, which will spark up some storms for some of us later this afternoon.
Storms begin to move into the Northwestern portion of the viewing area first starting in early to mid-afternoon. These storms will billow up fairly quickly, considering we have a good amount of instability across the region.
These storms push off to the East and become a little more scattered than what advancetrak is showing. Again, a few of these storms could have frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rainfall.
We'll likely have a dry period heading into the evening time tonight before more widespread rain and storms begin to arrive from our West once again.
There is some wind energy available today, but not enough to warrant widespread severe weather. Instability will continue to fall through the evening time with the loss of daytime heating so this line of storms arriving late tonight and overnight will be weakening as it pushes from West to East.
Showers linger into early on Sunday morning for some church services but will gradually exit and dry us out for Sunday afternoon time.